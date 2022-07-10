Record 50m mobile phones assembled in Pakistan in one year

Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board (EBD) Almas Haider Saturday disclosed that first time in memory, a record number of over 50m smart and feature mobile phones were assembled in Pakistan in one year.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said during the period under review, 22m smart mobile phones were assembled of which 99pc sold so far in markets while 28m feature mobile phones were pieced together of which 97pc were purchased. He said mobile phone parts valued $1.12 m were imported to Pakistan by the assemblers, according to a press release received here. A total of 31 local and foreign mobile phone companies were awarded licenses of which 21 are operational while remaining are in process of setting up plants for production including Nokia. He said only one foreign company imported 3.8m feature phones during this period which is also now going to establish plant in Pakistan.