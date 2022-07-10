Bitcoin ‘cheap’ at $20K as BTC price to wallet ratio mimics 2013

Fidelity Investments’ Jurrien Timmer stays upbeat on Bitcoin network strength, while another commentator flags a “compelling” risk/reward ratio at $20,000. Bitcoin (BTC) has not been this good value since it cost $1,130, one analyst argues as BTC offers a “compelling” risk/reward ratio. In a Twitter thread on July 7, Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at asset manager Fidelity Investments, simply described $20,000 Bitcoin as “cheap.” The Bitcoin price/network ratio is not the only encouraging sign when it comes to Bitcoin’s growth despite the current bear market. Timmer added that Bitcoin adoption still reflects the rise of the internet, and that the Bitcoin network “appears to be intact” when it comes to its growth cycles. When it comes to price/network ratio, it is further not just Bitcoin showing signs of solid investment potential.