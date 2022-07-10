Islam gives rights to women but not men: Armeena

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan has said that Islam gives rights to women but not men. Sharing the news of the murder of three women on Twitter, the ‘Karb’ star expressed her anger over the incident.

The actress wrote: “This is what happens when you allow women to become second class citizens. Beings that men can own possess and discard at will. This will not do.”

Reacting to Armeena Khan s tweet, one of the users wrote: “This is why Islam actually gives women the most freedom and respect.”

In response to the user s tweet, Armeena wrote: “Islam does but Muslim men don’t allow those “rights” to be passed on so women are still without their basic rights. And you only have to look at all the gender-based violence as evidence.”