Amira Al-Zuhair hits Giorgio Armani and Giambattista Valli runways

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair is taking the fashion industry by storm. This week, the rising catwalk star, who is signed to Elite Model Management agency, walked the runway for Rome-based brand Giambattista Valli, Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani and Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika during Paris Haute Couture Week, running until July 7.

On Tuesday, she wore a voluminous high-low brown dress for the Giambattista Valli show.

During the Armani runway presentation, Al-Zuhair stepped out in a purple-blue set with a glitzy blazer tied with a colorful bow at the waist and oversized trousers.

She shared a behind-the-scenes picture with her followers on Instagram.

After the show, she wrote: “Thank you for this magical moment,” tagging renowned designer Giorgio Armani’s page.

On the first day of couture week, Al-Zuhair wore a multi-colored piece that featured a blue top with floor-grazing sleeves and a two-toned embellished skirt.

The model, who is based between Paris and London, has already appeared in campaigns for high-end brands like Burberry and Tiffany & Co.

Al-Zuahir is not the only Arab star who is making headlines at Paris Haute Couture Week.

On Wednesday, US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid walked in the star-studded Balenciaga show along with A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman.

Hadid wore a green mini dress with a train of structured floor-length fabric.