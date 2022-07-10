Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.

This time around, the Cheekh star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.

Flaunting her glam look in the latest clicks and videos shared on Instagram, the Baaghi actress left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with stunning bold makeup.

She also shared some photos with her fashion shoot team.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.