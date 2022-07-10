US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Gulf nations celebrate Eid

Muslims in several parts of the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday as Hajj neared its conclusion with only two tenets, sacrifice and farewell circumambulation around Kaaba, pending in Saudi Arabia. This year, a split was noticed in the Muslim community in the US, UK and Canada with some people celebrating Eid on Saturday and others opting to celebrate on Sunday, today. The largest Eid prayer congregations inside Saudi Arabia took place in Makkah and Madina wherein thousands of worshippers were seen together years after the pandemic took over the world. Members of the royal family and scholars prayed in congregation inside the holy mosques while upholding the coronavirus safety guidelines. Special prayers were offered for peace, security and wellbeing of people around the globe particularly the distressed Muslim Community. Almost one million animals have been bought to sacrificial houses in Makkah. After the pilgrims are done with their sacrifice, they will cut their hair and take off Ahram. Later, a million pilgrims will leave for Mina in groups to stone the devil.