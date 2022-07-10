Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reaffirming longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, highlighted that close ties provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, in particular promotion of bilateral trade and investment. The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Reciprocating the warm eid greetings from the prime minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion. He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding cordial relations, rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.