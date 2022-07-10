Commissioner visits Gawalmandi to monitor water level, review arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday visited Gawalmandi area to monitor water level in Nullah Leh and review the arrangements finalized to cope with possible flood.

The departments concerned on the directives of the Commissioner were put on high alert due to fear of flood in Nullah Lai.

Noor ul Amin Mengal, flanked by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, instructed the authorities of the administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to finalize all the arrangements to meet any emergency like situation due to urban flooding in Nullah Lai and other nullahs.

The Commissioner was informed that the water level in Nullah Lai was being monitored continuously and the machinery of Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi had been shifted to low-lying areas.

He instructed the WASA authorities to clear streets and roads and remove stagnant rain water particularly from Rattaamral, Kattrian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas as soon as possible.

Rawalpindi district administration here on Saturday morning issued pre-alert for Kattarian and Gawalmandi areas as water level sensor data showed 12.5 feet in Nullah Leh at Kattarian and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi.

According to a district administration spokesman, rainfall gauging stations on Saturday recorded 47mm rainfall at Saidpur Village, 54mm at Golra, 51mm at Bokra, 60mm at PMD(H-8/2), 45mm at Shamsabad, and 50mm at Chaklala while average rainfall was recorded 52.41mm in basin of Nullah Leh.

The water level sensor data showed all clear at around 10.30 AM in the city areas, he added.

He informed that alert is issued for Gawalmandi areas when the water level reaches at 14.1 feet in Nullah Leh while evacuation operation is started on 20 feet water level in the nullah.

The authorities of WASA had been directed to utilize all available resources and mobilize their teams to remove stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas.