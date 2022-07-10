‘Collection of hides only after NOC’

The unauthorized collection of hides or giving it to proscribed organizations would be checked by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to prevent sources of financing of terrorism in letter and spirit, said Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

In a statement, he said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the authorities concerned. No such stalls or collection points or hidden activities would be tolerated adding that Superintendents of Police concerned would be responsible for any illegality.