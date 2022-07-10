Police distributes Eid gifts to families of martyred

District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Suleiman Saturday directed police officers to visit homes of martyrs and distribute Eid gifts to their families. Following directives to share Eid with families of martyred, police officials visited home of Sub-Inspector Tahir Mahmood Shaheed, Constable Mir Zaman Shinwari Shaheed, Constable Gulzar Shaheed and Constable Sher Akbar Shaheed.

They met with families of martyred and distributed Eid gifts among their children and family members. Ban on pillion riding at Bajaur: District Administration Bajaur tribal district under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion riding within limits of the district on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to district administration, ban has also been imposed on one-wheeling. Administration has warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the order. Public has also been urged to support and cooperate with district administration in this connection.