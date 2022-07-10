Alvi urges nation to rise above personal interests

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to reaffirm their resolve to rise above the personal interests, avarice and selfishness and support the deserving and helpless people in the society by absorbing the spirit of compassion, sacrifice, consideration and sympathy.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 1443 Hijrah, being observed in the country on Sunday, the president said that considering the financial situation of the country, the people were required to utilize their passion of sacrifice, so that they could emerge out of the present day challenge as a strong nation.

Felicitating the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious and joyous occasion of eid, the president said that no nation could aspire to achieve development till it had ingrained quality of sacrifice as this human spirit was of global significance.

He said the real meaning behind sacrificing animals was to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of high ideals.

Such an urge equipped humans with capability that could help them overcome all the hurdles and save them falling from the right path, he added.

The religious occasion reminded the Muslims of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) who had bowed their heads in the obedience of Allah Almighty.

The day also made the faithful to reiterate their resolve for offering any kind of sacrifice in the obedience to Allah Almighty.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the sacred day was reminiscent of the passion of sacrifice and the obedience to Allah Almighty.

He further stressed that the Muslims Ummah must play its collective role to assist and support the poor and deserving Muslims. Eid al-Adha is being observed by the Muslims in different parts of the world at the end of this year’s Hajj.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating Muslims in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said that this festival of happiness unite the Muslim Ummah from Africa to the subcontinent.

In his message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Saturday, Chairman Bilawal said that Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success.

He said, “No nation and society can achieve moral supremacy without the spirit of sacrifice.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha stressed that in order to save the country from the problems we were facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation. He stated that it was crucial for us to put our ego, priorities, personal and group interests behind us.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said” During this festive time, we must remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the heights of Indian oppression in their fight for freedom.”

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also appealed to the nation to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 on the occasion of Eid.