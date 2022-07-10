Credibility Compromised

When politicians and senior bureaucrats make promises in the public interest and their statements capture newspapers’ headlines the next day, they think they have done their job. But people treat such tall claims with disbelief because there is no follow-up by those who talked big. They assume people have a short memory and would soon forget what was promised for their welfare.

Last May, there was a big splash in the leading English newspaper: “720 officials to manage traffic, remove encroachments in Lahore. These officials were to be deputed on 24 thoroughfares of the city for traffic management, cleanliness and to take action against encroachments etc.” Commissioner Lahore presided over the meeting held in the Town Hall, attended by relevant officers belonging to various departments. Although it was big news for the citizens of Lahore, its results remain unnoticed so far. Perhaps the politicians and the bureaucrats believe in the dictum that promises are meant to be broken.

Here’s an archetypal case. Two illegally operated bus terminals, Abdullah Express and Haroon Express are doing business about 500 meters ahead of the motorway overhead bridge on Multan road. Large buses turn into the terminals and reverse on the road, causing untold hindrance to the passing traffic on the main thoroughfare. This road is the main thoroughfare leading to the provincial capital. It’s surprising however that the two terminals are within walking distance from the Information Centre of the motorway traffic police situated nearby. And the police are helpless in taking action against the influential owners of the terminals.

Located opposite the two terminals is Jinnah Bus Terminal which was officially established some years ago. In the presence of an official bus terminal, there is no need for the two illegal terminals in proximity. On contacting the concerned Motorway Police officer about the traffic jams in front of the two terminals, he said he was helpless in proceeding against the terminals even though they were illegal. And that his official standing was limited compared with the reach and influence of the terminals’ owners. Whether Multan road serves as the main entrance and exit to the ever-expanding provincial metropolis is one of the 24 thoroughfares the Commissioner counted, only he could explain. Surely, the illegal terminals brazenly continue to challenge his authority.

It was also decided in the meeting that teams would be formed and uniforms are given to them. These teams will ensure the cleanliness of the city, its roads and parking spaces. What about the stray dogs roaming about on the roads and infesting many residential areas of the city? Dog bites have become a common occurrence. It’s said there are some NGOs that don’t allow dog-shooting. Then the NGOs must provide anti-rabies vaccines that the hospitals lack for treating patients bitten by stray dogs, including women and children. Stray dogs have become a big nuisance these days. How strange it is that the NGOs are more interested in saving stray dogs than saving human lives. Exporting dogs to countries where their meat is relished should be a good idea. NGOs or no NGOs!

Politicians and administrative officers have generally lost their credibility, which is a serious issue. People simply don’t trust what they promise. And most of the promises they make are in the future tense. The political situation nowadays is such that even false promises are not made to the public. Instead, a high drama of political infighting with increasing intensity keeps the public bewildered.

Much is written about politicians in developed countries and their verbal attacks against each other, but the public remains unaffected by their squabbling. Public interests are looked after no matter which party is in power. Civic facilities are guaranteed; cities remain clean, sewage overflow unheard of, and traffic on the roads orderly. That may be the reason why citizens of those countries care less about which party ruled.

But in our dear land, the situation is entirely different. The whole nation stands divided and has turned intolerant to opposing views. Walk on the jogging track of any park and you hear the walkers loudly discussing politics and some losing their cool. Even small shopkeepers and ordinary citizens in the streets are heard talking about politics. What a waste of time! There’s too much politics but hardly any gains for the blighted citizens.

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com