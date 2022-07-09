Six more people die as heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc in Karachi

As Karachi was devastated by torrential rain on Friday, at least six more people died in rain-related events, increasing the three-day death toll to 14.

Different parts of the port city continued to experience moderate to heavy rainfall following a rain forecast due to a monsoon storm that is over Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department, the neighbourhood of Gulshan-e-Hadeed received the highest rain, with 102.7mm over the course of the previous 24 hours.

Among other high rainfall areas were the old airport area with 53mm of rain, PAF Faisal Base with 46mm, Jinnah terminal with 38.8mm, the Karachi University Road with 28.4mm, Quaidabad with 25.5mm, Nazimabad with 20.4mm and Gadap Town with 15mm in the same period.