Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while reaffirming longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, highlighted that close ties provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, in particular promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The prime minister also expressed his best wishes for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain their upward mobility and prosperity.

Reciprocating the warm eid greetings from the prime minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion.

For the benefit of the citizens of the two nations, he expressed his determination to increase bilateral cooperation.

Long-standing friendly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain are based on a common religion, understanding of one another, and shared interests.