The 7 best Disney suitcases

Below, you’ll find some of the best Disney bags for kids and adults. Browse not only rolling luggage and duffel bags, but also some accessories to maximize your trip in the parks. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best Disney suitcases and bags.

While you’re welcome to bring any kind of luggage to your Disney hotel, keep in mind there are rules for what kinds of bags and belongings are permitted in the parks. Consult the Disneyland and Disney World websites before you travel. And if you choose to fly to Disney, remember each airline has its own restrictions when it comes to baggage, especially carry-on luggage

American Tourister Disney Kids’ Hardside Carry-On is this small hard-sided suitcase is the perfect size for children, particularly those younger than 10. The wheeled bag opens flat and features an interior zipper pocket on one side and straps on the other to keep items secure. Each suitcase has two wheels and an adjustable handle. Disney motifs on the suitcase include Disney princesses, “Frozen,” “Star Wars,” Mickey or Minnie. This suitcase also comes in a 16-inch version, but know that not all styles are available in both sizes.

Kishkesh Personalization Personalized Kid’s Travel Duffel Bag is a great duffel bag for traveling youngsters, adding that getting their child’s name on the side is a huge plus. The bag, which measures 18 x 10.5 x 9.75 inches, comes with both top handles and an adjustable crossbody strap. Kids have their choice of characters, including classics like Mickey, Donald and Goofy; Stitch; Disney princesses; or Disney Channel and Disney Junior favorites like “The Descendants” and Vampirina. Before checkout, you’ll be asked to input your child’s name so it can be added to the bag. (Vinyl letters are included; there’s an additional fee for embroidery.)

Simple Modern Fletcher Kids’ Backpack is made of water-resistant material and has three zippered compartments (the main one and two smaller front sections). Additionally, water bottle pockets are attached to the side of the pack. The small size of this Simple Modern backpack measures 11.75 x 4 x 14 inches, while medium backpacks are 12.5 x 5.25 x 15.25 inches. Both bags feature a padded laptop sleeve to keep tablets or other electronics safe. Many reviewers say this backpack is perfect for a trip to Disney and can hold everything a kid will need, though some note certain quality differences in fabrics with different prints. Select Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lightning McQueen or “Frozen” motifs in either size. Other pattern options vary by the size you choose but may include themes such as “The Lion King” or “Monsters Inc.”

F?L Disney Mickey Mouse Hard Rolling Suitcases 3 Piece Set,Classic black suitcases are hard to tell apart, which is where this Mickey Mouse luggage set can help. The exterior of each bag features 1920s- and ’30s-era Mickey Mouse (think: “Steamboat Willie” and “The Band Concert”). Travelers like the three-suitcase set not only for the design but also the sturdiness. Each hard-sided suitcase is paired with spinner wheels, interior compression straps to keep items secure and interior zipper pockets to help organize belongings. The set includes a 21-inch bag (ideal for a carry-on), as well as 25-inch and 29-inch bags.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Axis Backpack,Regardless of whether you’re setting out to visit Disney with kids, consider this backpack diaper bag for both in-flight needs and to tote items through the parks. The backpack features a top zippered pocket with an interior slim pocket, a bottom insulated compartment and a side insulated compartment (designed for baby bottles). Plus, each pack has padded straps. In particular, reviewers say the bag is roomy enough for all your baby supplies. Even travelers who do not have kids loved the backpack, saying the insulated bottom was perfect for keeping drinks and snacks cold during long days in the parks. The bag comes in Winnie the Pooh or Mickey and Minnie motifs.

American Tourister Disney Softside 21-inch Spinner luggage may be too big to be used as a carry-on (its exterior measures approximately 24 x 14.5 x 8 inches), it’s a great option for packing all your Disney gear. The soft-sided bag features one main zippered compartment as well as one or two front zippered pockets (depending on the style you choose). Plus, within the main interior you’ll find an additional zippered section. A Minnie Mouse motif decorates the exterior of each bag. Users appreciate the luggage’s durability, and several say this suitcase replaced their former American Tourister luggage.

American Tourister Star Wars 20-inch Spinner,Use the force during your travels with this hard-sided spinner suitcase from American Tourister. Inside, you’ll find a compression strap and two interior zip pockets to help organize your valuables. This “Star Wars” suitcase weighs nearly 9 pounds when empty and measures 9 x 15 x 21.5 inches, so you’ll still have plenty of room to pack your bag and meet carry-on weight requirements. Travelers say the suitcase is of great quality and ideal for all ages: Reviewers frequently purchased the luggage for both young kids and adults. Select the Intergalatic print (a blue-hued rendering of “Star Wars” vehicles) or Galaxy (red and blue fighters whizzing across a black background). A two-piece set of “Star Wars” iconography is also available.