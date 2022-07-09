Ajax smashes Dutch transfer record for Bergwijn

AMSTERDAM: Steven Bergwijn has joined Ajax from Tottenham on a five-year deal for a Dutch transfer record of 31.5 million euros ($31.9 million), the Amsterdam club announced Friday.The international winger, capped 22 times by the Netherlands, came through the youth ranks at Ajax, but is yet to don a first-team jersey.Bergwijn signed for Tottenham in 2020, scoring seven goals in 60 appearances for the London club, without properly nailing down a starting berth.The 24-year-old made it clear in May he wanted to leave Spurs for a club that would allow him more gametime in his bid to make the Netherlands squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.Bergwijn’s transfer fee smashed the previous highest in Dutch football, the 22 million euros Ajax paid West Ham for Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller in 2021.Haller himself left Ajax on Wednesday to sign for Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of 31 million euros ($31.5 million), an amount that could rise to 34.5 million.