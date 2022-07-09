PSB removes Pakistan Hockey Federation top officials for not holding elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has removed top officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for failing to hold elections after their tenure expired in May this year. The PSB has de-notified PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, PHF secretary general Asif Bajwa and PHF treasurer Mohammad Ikhlaq. The PSB notification, which was issued on Thursday, said: “The tenure of the PHF office-bearers has expired on 14-5-2022 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite a lapse of more than two months which is in violation of National Sports Policy. Foregoing in view, the PSB hereby de-notifies all the office-bearers on the expiry of their tenure with immediate effect,” it said.However, it is interesting that there is a document which shows that the PHF was instructed by the PSB to refrain from holding polls until the revised National Sports Policy was implemented.The PSB’s director training last year issued a letter, asking all national sports federations not to hold elections till the implementation of the revised National Sports Policy. Meanwhile, the PSB has decided to run the PHF through an ad-hoc setup after sackingits top officer bearer. According to details, the PSB will appoint a three-member ad-hoc committee comprising of a member from the Board, an official from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and a technocrat.The committee will be empowered to run the affairs of PHF till the appointment of top office-bearers through elections under the National Sports Policy.