Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan has once again proved that she’s the social media queen as she gave fans a peek into her London vacations.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Pataudi Princess, who often shares glimpses from her travel diaries, posted a bunch of heartwarming snaps with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photos, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wrote, “Keeping up with the Pataudi’s.” The photos are clicked at Grosvenor Square, London.

In the shared snaps, Sara could be seen in an all-sporty mood donning white cotton trousers with flared legs, she paired it with a neon green halter neck crop-top and a monochrome jacket.

In one picture, Saif was seen striking a perfect pose with his three children.

In another shot, Sara and Ibrahim were seen cuddling Jeh, who’s the youngest Pataudi. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur, however, was missing from the picture.

The adorable pictures sent the internet emotional meltdown with many fans calling them, ‘family goals’.