Zara Noor Abbas and husband Asad Siddiqui enjoy their trip to London

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has shared glimpses of London trip with husband Asad Siddiqui.

Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas are now off work as the pair frequently takes trips and vacations abroad, this time they headed to London to spend their holidays.

With their stunning snaps from their recent trip to London, Zara and Asad want to show to the world their ambitions as a pair.

The duo has been seen strolling around London s diverse neighborhoods.

Since getting married, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, one of the most popular couples, have become household names.

The pair is renowned for their exceptional acting abilities in numerous popular dramas and films from Pakistan.