Syra Yousuf, daughter Nooreh’s new snap melts hearts

A-list showbiz actor, Syra Yousuf shared a couple of pictures with daughter Nooreh on the social media application Instagram which have gone viral.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and shared a few clicks with the kid which went viral across social media platforms. Syra sported a black and white striped top in the first solo selfie with the caption, “My look for the day…”

Later she shared another picture with Nooreh, with both sporting painted-animated faces. “Completed upon Nooreh’s insistence,” read the text on it.

The photos of the mother-daughter duo have gone viral across social media platforms with several fan pages reposting them.

Earlier this week, the showbiz celeb shared a series of pictures of herself from an exotic location.

Syra Yousuf – who is one of the most-followed celebs on the social platform with at least 1.8 million Instagrammers on her followers’ list – frequently takes to the feed to share pictures with her daughter. Additionally, she also shares glimpses from photoshoots and project’s behind the scenes.

On the acting front, Syra was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ as Arzoo Daniel. The actor, who began her career as a video jockey (VJ) for a local music channel, has impressed audiences with stellar performances in the serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ as well.