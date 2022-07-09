Saba Azad turns muse for Hrithik Roshan as they spend time together

Hrithik Roshan, who made his romance with Saba Azad official earlier this year, is holidaying with her lady love in the city of love, Paris.

Giving a glimpse of her vacation, Saba took to her Instagram to share a beautiful candid picture captioned, “Not a selfie, not my coffee: Image by @hrithikroshan.” She can be seen gazing at the beautiful locales of Paris while seating seemingly at a coffee place.

In the comments section, friends and fans poured love on the picture. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, “You’re so beautiful,” while actor Rytasha Rathore wrote, “Beaut ().” On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Vedha, where he will be playing Vedha’s character. Saba Azad, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of Minimum.