Govt notifies 10-member austerity committee to help cut expenses

The federal government has notified a set of new austerity measures apart from notifying a 10-member new austerity committee to help further reduce its expenses.

According to a notice, issued by the Finance Division’s Expenditure Wing on Thursday, July 7, the new austerity measures were notified for the fiscal year 2022-23.

As per the notice, the government stressed the need to take extraordinary measures to “conserve resources” and for “rational utilization of public money besides curtailing expenditure to reduce the fiscal deficit.” In this regard, a complete ban was imposed on the purchase of all types of vehicles from the current and development budget.

The exception to the rule was the purchase of utility vehicles such as ambulances, buses for educational institutions, vehicles for managing solid waste and other such vehicles, says a news report. A freeze was also ordered on the creation of new posts in departments. However, new posts required for development projects were allowed. Treatment abroad at government expenses was also banned. Appointment of contingent paid and daily-wage staff was also stopped, except for development projects. Purchasing office furniture, except for development projects has also been halted. Similarly, the purchase of machinery and equipment such as air conditioners, fridges, microwaves and even photocopiers has been banned. As announced previously, foreign tours of government functionaries – where paid by the government – have also been stopped. The exception was for trips where visits are obligatory.

All official lunches, dinners and even hi-teas have been barred. The exception being entertainment for foreign delegations.

Even subscription of periodicals, magazines, newspapers etc has also been banned. The notice directed the principal accounting officer to cut down on utility bills by 10%.

Moreover, it was directed to reduce petroleum products’ entitlement to government functionaries by 30%. The government suggested that travel can be curtailed by adopting the usage of Zoom calls or video conferencing. Vacant, redundant and non-productive posts will be abolished. The 10-membr committee will ensure implementation of austerity measures. The finance minister will be the chairman of the committee.

It will also comprise the minister for planning, minister for communication, minister for commerce, minister for maritime affairs and the minister of state for finance.

Secretaries from the ministries of finance, planning and industries will also be part of the committee alongside the additional finance secretary. The terms of reference of the committee include periodically reviewing and ensuring the implementation of austerity measures and related matters for financial year 2022-23.

The body will also invite proposals from principal accounting officers for curtailing expenditures, and approve proposals for relaxing the approved measures. It will constitute a separate committee for reviewing the need and utility of autonomous bodies, state-owned enterprises, corporations and authorities. Last month, the government had announced several austerity measures amid in an effort to conserve electricity amid a drastic shortfall. The austerity plan was approved in a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Among the more significant measures was an announcement that foreign trips for officials would be sharply curtailed while fuel quotas for government employees would be cut by 40 percent. It was decided that purchase of vehicles, except for utility vehicles such as ambulances and school buses, at the government level will be restricted, and ‘unnecessary’ foreign visits, including visits abroad for medical treatment, would be banned for government officials.

It was also decided that priority would be given to holding government meetings virtually till an energy conservation plan is approved by the federal cabinet. The cabinet also decided to cut the consumption of utilities at the government level and in offices by 10 percent.