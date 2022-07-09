UAE president accepts PM’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted with “great pleasure”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the invitation was extended by PM Shehbaz during a telephone call with the UAE president. He had called the UAE leader to convey warm greetings to him on Eid ul Adha. “The prime minister also extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations,” said the PMO.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated the PM’s greetings and extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on Eid. “Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments,” said the PMO.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan and Indonesia were committed to work together to avail the mutually beneficial avenues for the betterment of their peoples. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting here with Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated to further deepen ties with the brotherly Muslim country of Indonesia. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar. The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that existed between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in the development of the State of Qatar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary, terming him the ‘pride of Pakistan’. The prime minister in a statement said Edhi was a great man who spent all his life in rendering sincere services for humanity.

He said Edhi became the patron of orphans and the needy and sheltered them with love and care. He recalled the selfless contribution of Edhi and his late wife Bilquis for their long journey of service for humanity. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Edhi the elevated ranks in heavens.