Maryam Nawaz to address multiple public meetings in Punjab

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday issued schedule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz visits and address to public meetings in various districts of Punjab. In a tweet, she said that Maryam Nawaz will address public meetings in different districts of the province from July 11 to July 15. She said that Maryam Nawaz will address a public rally in Sahiwal on July 11 whereas she will address public meetings in Jhang and Layyah on July 12 and 13 respectively. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N vice president would address a rally in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14. Maryam Nawaz will visit Lahore and Multan on July 15 and address public meetings, said Marriyum Aurangzeb.