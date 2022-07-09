UMT Honorary Doctorate Dr Abdul Karim Al-Issa delivers Haj sermon

University of Management and Technology President Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed that it is not just an honour for UMT but for the whole Pakistan that H.E. Dr Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League, is an honorary doctorate holder from UMT and delivered the Hajj Khutbah from Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat on Friday, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1443.

The custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud appointed H.E. Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Issa as Khateeb of the Hajj 2022. Dr Abdul Karim in his sermon laid stress upon the need for showing kindness and compassion towards parents, children, relations and all human beings. He instructed Muslims to remain united in the bonds of brotherhood.

In this regard, Ibrahim Hasan Murad highlighted that Muslims must take guidance from the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and urged the religious scholars to provide their guidance for transforming Pakistan into a contemporary Islamic state.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad on the occasion of Hajj extended his heartfelt wishes of peace and prosperity to all Muslims around the world. Together Pakistan and Saudia Arabia will play a key role for empowerment of youth and propagation of Islam, he added.