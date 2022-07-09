Punjab govt decides to tighten cordon around criminals in Rajanpur kacha area

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that concrete steps should be taken under short and long -term plan for permanent eradication of criminal elements from kachha areas in South Punjab and all organized gangs including Lund Gang, Sukhani Gang and their facilitators should be brought to book at the earliest.

IG Punjab while ordering to intensify search and intelligence based operations against criminal gangs operating in Kachha said that coordination with police and administration of Sindh and Balochistan would be further improved so that the criminals of these hardened gangs could not escape. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police pickets in Kachha area would be given the status of permanent police posts and new roads and bridges would be constructed in this area to further improve police access. IG Punjab said that conditions of concession/ relaxation in age and education were being considered for providing employment to the people of Kachha area and recruitment in the police. IG Punjab said that the police Jawans fighting on the front line are our real heroes and a special package will be brought for the welfare of the police force deputed in Kachha. He presided over the meeting with the Chief Secretary Punjab on the occasion of the visit and addressed the troops.

According to details, the Punjab government has decided to rehabilitate the Rajanpur Kacha area and tighten the cordon around criminals. .The higher ups of Punjab Government namely Chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited areas of Rojhan and Kachha . The two officers visited Rojhan Picket Bihar Machhi and Picket Basti Dolani on the front line and reviewed the ongoing measures in the field whereas DPO Rajanpur briefed the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab on the law and order situation in Kachha. IG Punjab was briefed on the establishment of 17 new police pickets in Kacha area and the activities of criminal elements in Kachha. IG Punjab met the Jawans posted in Kachha area and encouraged them.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur gave a briefing on basic facilities schools, hospitals and infrastructure in Kachha areas. Chief Secretary Punjab directed to complete the ongoing projects for construction of roads, schools and hospitals in Kachha areas as soon as possible. He said that in order to rehabilitate some locals and keep them away from crime, consideration would also be given to them with respect to jobs in government departments.

IG Punjab also visited Rojhan Center of Excellence and SDPO Office Rojhan. Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and DPO Rajanpur along with other police and administration officers were also present on the occasion.