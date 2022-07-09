1,697 Kashmiris martyred since 2016 in IIOJK

Indian troops have martyred 1,697 Kashmiris, including 37 women and 122 young boys, after the martyrdom of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 8, 2016 till date in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report, of those 189 were killed in fake encounters and in custody during the period. The report said at least 29,892 people were critically injured due to the use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators and mourners by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory, said a press release. It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women, politicians and civil society members, including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Islam, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Fahlai, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Engineer Rashid, human rights defender Khurram Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and journalists Asif Sultan and Fahad Shah, have been facing illegal detentions in different jails of India and the occupied territory.