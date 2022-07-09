Trump removed as director of his media company

Former US President Donald Trump was removed as director of his own media company shortly before the firm was subpoenaed, according to a legal filing seen by AFP on Friday. The document also showed that Trump’s son, Donald Jr, and several others were also removed in June as directors of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which includes his social media platform Truth Social. Truth Social said the story, first reported on Thursday by the Sarasota Herald Tribune, the Florida city where TMTG is based, was “fake news” and insisted Trump still served as the company’s chairman. TMTG is under investigation from US financial regulators and prosecutors in New York over its use to go public of a shell company called Digital World. TMTG’s filing to the Florida Department of State to remove Trump as director was dated June 8, just weeks before it and Digital World were served with legal papers ordering directors and other executives to testify. TMTG’s website has a page titled “board of directors” but it is blank. Truth Social’s official account posted a statement on Thursday saying the Sarasota Herald story was incorrect but stopped short of denying that Trump had been removed as director.