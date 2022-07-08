PM pays tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 6th death anniversary

Today marks the sixth death anniversary of social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi. He is remembered for his compassion, love, and mercy across the country.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 6th death anniversary, terming him the ‘pride of Pakistan’.

He described Abdul Sattar Edhi as a Pakistani national who has dedicated his life to serving humanity.

He said Edhi became the patron of orphans and the needy and sheltered them with love and care.

He recalled the selfless contribution of Edhi and his late wife Bilquis for their long journey of service for humanity.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Edhi the elevated ranks in the heavens.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across the country to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 89.