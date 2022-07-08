More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD

As Karachi gets ready for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Friday that the city would experience heavy rain and thunderstorms.

According to Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, rain will start falling in the city at about noon and will range in intensity from moderate to heavy.

Heavy rains could also fall in Thatta and Badin’s coastal regions, he warned.

He stated that light to moderate rain is predicted for Eid.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are expected to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend (9 and 10 July).

Under the influence of this weather system, it forecast more rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad,Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 to 12 with occasional gaps.

From July 9 to 10, there is also likelihood of significant rainfall in the following locations: Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar area, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.

Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, and Turbat are all likely to have rain-wind-thundershowers (with sporadic isolated heavy falls) from July 8 to July 10.