Livestock dept urges masses to protect animal hides

MULTAN: The livestock department urged the masses to apply all preventive measures to protect the hides of sacrificial animals in order to maintain the quality of the hides.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held at the deputy director’s livestock office in Jalalpur Pirwala regarding the protection of hides of sacrificial animals in which local butchers and different caretakers of mosques participated.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshid Akhter urged caretakers of mosques to train people regarding the protection of hides of sacrificial animals. He asked people to hire services of a skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice. He said that there should not be a minor cut on animal hides and asked them not to put hides in a shopping bag or plastic bag after removal of hide.

Dr Jamshaid suggested people apply salt on hide and store in a ventilated place in order to protect quality. He asked people to donate the hides to deserving people immediately so it could be processed in time.

He said that the protection of sacrificial animals’ hide was a national duty as it would help an important role in boosting country’s economy.