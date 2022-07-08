Burhan Wani an icon of Kashmiris’ struggle against India’s oppression: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed martyred Kashmiri youth Burhan Muzaffar Wani as a symbol of Kashmiris’ courageous resistance against the Indian occupation.

On the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Wani, the prime minister paid tribute to him and said the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir unjustifiably tortured Wani and forced him to pick guns instead of education.

PM Sharif said Burhan Wani was the dear son of a Kashmiri mother who used to teach Holy Quran and of a teacher father who taught students.He said Wani had written a chapter of great sacrifice against the illegal occupation of India and added that even 0.9 million troops could not deter the commitment of such brave sons of soil.

The prime minister said for over 70 years, the courageous Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations to ensure implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council by holding a plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He vowed Pakistan’s continued support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs including Burhan Wani.