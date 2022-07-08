Confident CP Blues face aggressive KP Whites in final today

LAHORE: Two unbeaten sides will clash against each other when Central Punjab U19 Blues take on the last year’s finalist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites in the final of the National U19 Cup at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Friday (today). Both teams topped their pools in the 12-team 50-over tournament.The winning team will receive Rs.one million while the runner-up will bag Rs.500,000.The tournament’s top performers – best player, best batter, best bowler and best wicketkeeper – will receive Rs50,000 each. The player of the final will be awarded Rs20,000.Both captains have led their teams from the front as Central Punjab U19 Blues captain ObaidShahid has scored 246 runs from four matches at 82 with three half-centuries to his name. Opposing captain Abbas Ali has scored 158 from five matches at 39.50 with two half-centuries and taken seven wickets.

Abbas Ali on the eve of the final said: “We are really excited and geared up for the final. We lost in the final last year, but will give our all-out effort to win this year.Central Punjab has also remained unbeaten in the tournament and it will be a good contest. We will try to keep it simple, play it as we have been playing in the tournament.”ObaidShahid said: “We have played some exceptional cricket throughout the tournament and we are confident to continue this in the final.”Every day is a new day, we are really proud of the way we have performed in the tournament and we will try to repeat the same performance tomorrow.” Being a leader it is really important to perform and to be an example for your teammates and help your team rise.”