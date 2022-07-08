Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

NEW YORK: Jake Paul’s fight against Briton Tommy Fury set for Madison Square Garden is off after the American YouTube personality-turned-boxer tweeted that he would take on a new opponent.The fight, which had been set for Aug. 6, would have marked Paul’s first bout with a professional boxer after producing a 5-0 record against fellow celebrities and former MMA fighters.Paul had previously said that Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, had until Wednesday to resolve issues that prevented him from travelling to the United States last week. “Fury’s received a termination notice. (Promoter) MVP did everything it could to help him and team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding,” Paul wrote on Twitter.”Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.”Fury was not immediately reachable for comment.