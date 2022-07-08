Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, July 08, 2022


Cheers at Playhouse Square

Republic doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary. It does not have an unusually creative menu or something that might be considered a gimmick. Instead, it serves delicious food in a classy-but-comfy atmosphere, accentuated by a hardwood floor and lots of brick. Notable appetizers include Grilled Chicken Nachos ($13.49), Buffalo Cauliflower Bites ($10.99) and a delicious-sounding Brussells Sprouts ($11.99), prepared with balsamic onion, teardrop pepper, Spanish peanut and bourbon molasses. The Grilled Salmon ($27.99) arrived with a good amount of those sprouts, both elements very flavorful. The same could be said of the Shrimp + Grits ($26.99), in which a handful of plump shrimp lived in harmony with cheddar grits, chorizo, cherry tomato and scallion. This was every bit as rich and complex as hoped, Other entrees include Airline Chicken ($22.99), C.A.B. Short Rib ($29.99) and the Classic Cheeseburger ($17.99). While the prices do not exactly make Republic a place to find a bargain and note some of the prices here are from their online menu and may be a little higher in actuality you get quality for your money, and you’re paying in part for location.

