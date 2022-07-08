Cheers at Playhouse Square

Republic doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary. It does not have an unusually creative menu or something that might be considered a gimmick. Instead, it serves delicious food in a classy-but-comfy atmosphere, accentuated by a hardwood floor and lots of brick. Notable appetizers include Grilled Chicken Nachos ($13.49), Buffalo Cauliflower Bites ($10.99) and a delicious-sounding Brussells Sprouts ($11.99), prepared with balsamic onion, teardrop pepper, Spanish peanut and bourbon molasses. The Grilled Salmon ($27.99) arrived with a good amount of those sprouts, both elements very flavorful. The same could be said of the Shrimp + Grits ($26.99), in which a handful of plump shrimp lived in harmony with cheddar grits, chorizo, cherry tomato and scallion. This was every bit as rich and complex as hoped, Other entrees include Airline Chicken ($22.99), C.A.B. Short Rib ($29.99) and the Classic Cheeseburger ($17.99). While the prices do not exactly make Republic a place to find a bargain and note some of the prices here are from their online menu and may be a little higher in actuality you get quality for your money, and you’re paying in part for location.