Saira Banu pens heart-breaking note for Dilip Kumar

Cinematic legend and veteran Indian superstar Dilip Kumar is being remembered on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021 in Mumbai.

While many of Dilip’s fans and co-actors are remembering the great actor on his first death anniversary, his wife Saira Banu, penned a heartbreaking note, reminiscing the beautiful memories she had with her husband.

In her note, published in ETimes, Saira, 77, wrote, “I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man you have dreamed of as your life partner.”

She continued, “I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep… as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room.

Having said that, I must admit that I consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf with me for 56 years and more.”

She further added, “The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar. There were countless fans and actors and technicians and students of cinema who looked up to him as their guru.”

Saira and Dilip shared screen space in movies like Sagina, Bairaag and Gopi, before their marriage in 1966.