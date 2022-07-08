‘Ve Perdesiya’ is a love letter about broken promises

As we near Eid and the release of London Nahi Jaunga, promotions for the movie are in full gear and the latest is the release of song ‘Ve Perdesiya’.

The soft instrumentals and strong vocals by Sohail Shahzad are a modern love letter about “broken promises”, illustrated through Kubra Khan, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.

Saeed shared the music clip on Instagram on Wednesday and described it as a “song that delineates broken promises and a potpourri of regrets.”

Sharing the same clip, Kubra wrote that the line, “Nindraan Meri tu le geya.. Naksha tera dil te paygeya” from the song is her “favourite”. Her post also received comments from Mahira Khan and singer Zeb Bangash.

Her co-star from drama Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay shared a memory and remembered the time when Kubra played it for her.

The musician also left a comment and called the song “beautiful”.

The song talks about a person dashing the hopes and dreams of their admirer. ‘Ve Perdesiya’ literally means ‘oh foreigner’. The chorus calls out the foreign love for leaving behind the traces of their existence on their heart, for showing them dreams and stealing away their comfort and sleep.

The film’s cast also includes Vasay Chaudhry, Gohar Rasheed, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir and Salman Shahid. Saba Hameed and Sohail Ahmed of Punjab Nahi Jaungi will also be seen in the film.

London Nahi Jaunga has been written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig. Filming began two years ago and the film was set for release in 2020 but unfortunately was postponed due to Covid.

The film is two hours and 35 minutes long and will be hitting theatres on this Sunday, the first day of Eidul Azha in Pakistan along with Mahira and Fahad Mustafa’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.