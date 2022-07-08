Sara feels the ‘summer vibe’ with Ibrahim on holiday in London

Actor Sara Ali Khan joins several other Bollywood celebrities holidaying in the streets of London. The Kedarnath actress treated her fans to glimpses of her London vacation and her “tribe” on social media Tuesday. Sharing a bunch of photos of herself posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in London, she wrote, “Summer vibe with my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe.” In the first picture, the siblings can be seen standing in the middle of a busy street striking a pose at the camera, dressed in bright casuals.

While Sara donned a funky neon crop jacket, grey crop t-shirt on blue ripped jeans paired with white sneakers, stylish sling along with dashing sunglasses, Ibrahim also looked dashing in royal blue sweatshirt atop blue denim jeans and white sneakers. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. She will next share screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled project. Sara also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her pipeline.