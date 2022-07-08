Gold prices decline by Rs1000, hits Rs142,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decline of Rs1000 and was sold at Rs142,000 on Thursday against Rs143,000 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 and was sold at Rs121,742 against Rs122,600 the previous day, whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also fell to Rs111,597 against its previous day sale at Rs112,383, All Sindh Sarafa Jewelers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1,744 against its previous rate of $1,863, the association reported.