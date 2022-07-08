Bitcoin flat at $20,000; Ether, Dogecoin rise

The crypto markets saw a slight rebound on Thursday, July 7 even though its sentiment continued to remain in the extreme fear zone. The crypto market on the day rose slightly on all major coins showing an increase in their values, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and others. All this made the global cryptocurrency market inch further towards the $920m mark, after falling below the $900m mark a few days back. The global cryptocurrency market cap was seen in green on the day, rising by a decent 1.98pc over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap was valued at $918.08b at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, the crypto market volume on the other hand saw a fall of over 17pc over the past day, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Meanwhile, Ether price today saw a huge jump to rake near the $1200 mark. Ethereum price was standing at $1,166.98, which is up by 3.13pc over the past 24 hours.