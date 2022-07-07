Rerence against Sindh CM adjourned till Sep 7

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 7, on Noriabad Power Project, a reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutors and defence lawyer appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer requested the judge to grant one-day exemption to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah which was accepted by the court. The court marked the attendances of other co-accused and adjourned the case till September 7.