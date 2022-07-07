Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

The Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in August in Sri Lanka, will pit longtime rivals Pakistan and India against one another next month, according to Indian media agencies.

The tournament’s defending champions, the Men in Blue, will play the Men in Green on August 28.

No obstacles are anticipated because the Sri Lankan counterpart’s team’s participation in the competition has apparently been approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the likes of the UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, and others will compete in qualifiers, which get underway on August 21, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other nations have already secured their seats in the competition.

In the T20 World Cup in 2021, India was humiliated by Pakistan by 10 wickets, setting a record-breaking victory for Babar Azam’s squad as they defeated India for the first time ever. Rohit Sharma’s team will be trying to exact revenge for that humiliating loss.

After the default, the host country, Sri Lanka, is experiencing a severe financial crisis.

The island nation is in an economic crisis as a result of the default, but hosting the Australia series later this month will offer Sri Lanka Cricket a boost in its efforts to put on the massive event.