Coronavirus positivity ratio declines to 3.77pc as Pakistan reports 872 new cases

According to statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Thursday morning, the coronavirus pandemic has become more lethal, claiming nine lives and infecting 872 more people in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has risen sharply to 30,414 after nine fatalities, while the total number of infections has risen to 1,540,952 after the addition of 872 new cases.

COVID-19 Statistics 07 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,125

Positive Cases: 872

Positivity %: 3.77%

Deaths: 09

Patients on Critical Care: 165 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 7, 2022

In the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 23,125 tests were performed across Pakistan, with the positivity rate rising to 3.77 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 165.

Karachi was the most affected city by the latest Covid-19 outbreak, and authorities there have ruled out any lockdown despite over 500 cases being reported in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

Moreover, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection.