US special representative for enhanced trade ties with Pakistan

U.S. Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed has said that trade and investment are future of the US-Pakistan relationship and both countries nurture a mutual desire for enhanced cooperation.

During his four-day visit to Lahore and Sialkot the Special Representative (S/R) met Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

He stated, “The United States is firmly committed to its partnership with Pakistan, a relationship built on a foundation of mutual interests, respect, and trust.”

The US Special Representative also visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Hilbro International Factory, TEVTA Institute and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) where he met business leaders, traders, entrepreneurs, traders and students and discussed enhancing avenues for connecting Pakistani and US businesses.

Speaking at a dinner with business leaders from across Punjab, Special Representative Dilawar Syed spoke about working together to improve access to renewable energy, boost food security, and promote commerce between the two countries to commemorate the 75th years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He said, “Our vision for the region is the one comprising nations that are independent, strong, and prosperous. The United States welcomes investment and trade that promotes sustainable, fair, and responsible development.”

The Special Representative met with members of the Punjab Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well and said, “We look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan’s economy, through the US-Pakistan Women’s Council.”

During his visit to Sialkot, he visited the TEVTA Training Centre for Women to highlight the government’s role in supporting women through skill development.

Dilawar Syed also met members of the American Business Forum and young entrepreneurs at the National Incubation Centre at LUMS.