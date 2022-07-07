Rupee weakens against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs207.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs206.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs206 and Rs209.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was decreased by Rs1.45 and closed at Rs213.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs214.81. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 91 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs248.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.87. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 29 paisas to close at Rs56.62 and Rs55.40 respectively.