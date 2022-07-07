Gold price increases by Rs100, hits Rs143,000 per tola 7 July 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 per tola and was sold at Rs143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs142,900, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs122,600 against its sale at Rs122,514 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs112,383 against its sale at Rs112,304, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $40 and was sold at $1763 against its sale at $1803, the association reported.