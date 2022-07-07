Bitcoin struggles to stay above $20,000

Crypto markets continue to struggle to attract new investors even as some recovery was witnessed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased to $905b, falling 0.61pc over the day while Bitcoin traded near $20,000. Prices of most of the top cryptos fell after surging for a few hours yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (10.49 am, India time). The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 19.5pc to $67b. The total volume in DeFi was $5.8b, representing 8.65pc of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $61.16b, 91pc per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increased by 0.02 per cent to 42.41pc. BTC’s price fell 0.45pc in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,155. In the last 7 days, the BTC price has fallen by 0.62pc.