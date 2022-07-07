Daily Times

Bitcoin struggles to stay above $20,000

Monitoring Desk

Crypto markets continue to struggle to attract new investors even as some recovery was witnessed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased to $905b, falling 0.61pc over the day while Bitcoin traded near $20,000. Prices of most of the top cryptos fell after surging for a few hours yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (10.49 am, India time). The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 19.5pc to $67b. The total volume in DeFi was $5.8b, representing 8.65pc of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $61.16b, 91pc per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increased by 0.02 per cent to 42.41pc. BTC’s price fell 0.45pc in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,155. In the last 7 days, the BTC price has fallen by 0.62pc.

