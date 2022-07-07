Jabeur rallies past Bouzkova to reach maiden major semi-final

LONDON: Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, the highest surviving seed in the women’s draw, recovered from losing her first set at this year’s Wimbledon to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday and reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Since losing in the opening round at this year’s Roland Garros in a shock defeat, Jabeur has won 10 straight matches on grass, having arrived at the All England Club with a title in Berlin in the lead-up. Currently playing at her highest career ranking of second, Jabeur will next meet her friend — 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria, who earlier beat fellow German Jule Niemeier, for a place in Saturday’s final. Jabeur said it will be tough to play against her “barbecue buddy” Maria, who returned from maternity leave only last year after giving birth to her second daughter and reached her first major semi-final at the 47th attempt. The story of Jabeur, 27, has been no less amazing as she became the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam singles semi-final and is bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a major. Jabeur, who had also reached the last eight of the 2020 Australian Open, said she was trying to inspire a new generation of tennis players in her country.