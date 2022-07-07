Bagnaia’s victory celebrations take a wrong turn

PARIS: Francesco Bagnaia apologised for a “serious misjudgement” after the normally abstemious Italian MotoGP rider was found to have been drink driving on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza. No one else was involved in the accident early on Tuesday but according to local media he returned a reading of 0.87 miligrammes of alcohol per litre compared to the legal limit of 0.25mg. The 25-year-old Ducati star spun off the road in his car after leaving a night club where he had been celebrating his victory in the Dutch Grand Prix on June 26. It was his third victory of the campaign and came after he failed to finish in the previous two races — last season’s championship runner-up trails defending champion and series leader Fabio Quartararo by 66 points. “On leaving a nightclub at 03h00 in the morning (Tuesday) I was approaching a roundabout when I finished with my front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people,” he wrote on social media. “The alcohol level taken by the police was above that authorised by Spanish law.” Bagnaia added he was “sorry” for this “serious misjudgement which should not have happened.”