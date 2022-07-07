‘Beauty in pink’ — Ayeza enthrals fans

One of Pakistan’s top actresses, Ayeza Khan, shared yet another jaw-dropping collection of pictures with her followers, leaving them in awe.

On Instagram, Ayeza posted some brand-new images of herself wearing a stunning pink avatar. Her fans then left plenty of feedback in the comments section by using numerous emoticons and written statements.

In the comments section, one of the followers penned: “Beauty Queen”, another of the users wrote: “Beauty in Pink”.

One of Pakistan’s most popular actresses is Ayeza Khan. In her career, she has given him a number of noteworthy projects, and each of her plays ends with charter buster views and TRP. Many actresses look up to other stars as role models for how they manage their personal and professional lives as Ayeza Khan always has a flawless appearance. She frequently tries out new things, which is why she has amassed over 11.9 million fans.